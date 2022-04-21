Jennifer Garner issues harsh warning to Jennifer Lopez ahead of her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, actress, singer-songwriter, dancer and producer, recently announced her engagement to Ben Affleck and because of this he has received a warning from his ex-partner, Jennifer Garner. Also an American designer and businesswoman, she has sold more than 50 million records in the world, 20.8 of them in the United States alone, and accumulates a total of 3.5 billion dollars in world box office with all her films.

For her part, Jennifer Garner is an American film and television actress and producer, known mainly for her role as CIA agent Sydney Bristow in the television series “Alias” for which she won a Golden Globe for best female performance. . The relationship of garner with Ben Affleck, began in 2004 and the couple married in 2005, at the end of that year the couple had their first daughter. In 2009 the actress gave birth to her second daughter and in 2012 her third child was born. However, in 2017 the couple finally filed for divorce papers.

Jennifer Garner He has been happy for the commitment of his ex-partner, he even celebrated his 50th birthday on April 17, having among the guests Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. However recently a person close to her recalled the warning she issued to lopez.

Thus, the source close to Jennifer Garner revealed what the actress really thinks about her ex-husband’s commitment, referring to the actor’s alcoholism. In a past interview with Ellen DeGeneres, garner He confessed that during his marriage with Ben Affleck there was infidelity and alcohol abuse. Although he recognized that he was a brilliant man, he also pointed out that it was difficult to be with him.

Image: mx.hello

Thus, about the relationship Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, garner He stated, “As long as he stays sober, she’ll be happy.” Affleck in a certain way he blamed his marriage with Jennifer Garner of his alcoholism: “I was like ‘I can’t leave’ because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ (…) What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the sofa, which turned out not to be the solution”.