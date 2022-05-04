Jennifer Garner Makes This Emily Blunt Potato Recipe Almost Every Week

Jennifer Garner is a down-to-earth Hollywood celebrity despite her successful roles in blockbuster movies like Alias Y The Adam Project. When the actress is not filming a new movie or TV show, she is always in the kitchen cooking up something delicious. Lately, Garner has been particularly obsessed with Emily Blunt’s baked potato recipe.

Jennifer Garner is a natural foodie

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/DRAaFJyHOGA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Garner’s love for food began in his childhood. The Mint The actress says that her mother instilled in her the importance of healthy eating from an early age and encouraged her to consume more fresh produce.

Since then, he’s lived by the same principles with the Food Network, even describing his backyard as an oasis of healthy eating. He grows all kinds of vegetables, fruits, flowers and raises chickens and bees, enjoying the by-products.

These aren’t the only food associations Garner has had over the years. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Reckless star recently launched an organic food brand for children called ‘Once Upon a Farm’, with ingredients that are healthier for children. Not only that, but they’ve also teamed up with KitchenAid for the long-awaited mock cooking show which it hosts to date.

Garner is never afraid of making mistakes in the kitchen and continually learns from them. Although she is not the perfect cook, the actor always tries to have fun in the kitchen.

The Baked Potato Recipe Jennifer Garner Can’t Live Without

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/U8Lr63f1G1s?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Some of the meals Garner cooks turn out to be terribly counterproductive, but that doesn’t deter her from cooking. The reality TV star herself enjoys preparing different specialties for her family, from delicious meals to desserts and snacks, but nothing excites her taste buds more than Emily Blunt’s potato recipe.

The mum-of-three even acknowledged her love of the dish, saying: “I’ve made them constantly. Rarely a week goes by that I’m not in the kitchen peeling potatoes to make them. My children love them.”

She says it’s a recipe all foodies should try. It’s as simple as boiling potatoes in water and frying them in preheated oil. A little salt and a pair of tongs would also come in handy during the later stages of the cooking process.

Emily Blunt is the real reason Jennifer Garner is so obsessed with the potato recipe

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/E2sJWAYHBdg?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Blunt is a British-American actor with several accolades under his name. He has starred in important movies like A peaceful place Y jungle cruise and just like Garner, she loves making great food and also admires Ina Garten’s work. In a recent interview, The Devil Wears Prada The actress admitted to loving Garten’s rotisserie chicken.

Blunt first shared his potato recipe with Garten in 2018 on his Food Network show, barefoot countess, and quickly became a fan favorite. Garner discovered the recipe in Garten’s 2020 cookbook, dubbed modern comfort foodand since then he has not been able to stay away from him.

Who is Jennifer Garner?

Jennifer Garner | Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Garner is an American actor, born in Houston, Texas, on April 17, 1972, to parents who never entertained the idea of ​​acting professionally until Garner joined the National Theater Institute in Connecticut and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. .

Not long after, his passion for acting landed him a major role in JJ Abram’s spy drama series. Alias like Sydney Bristow and since then, his career took off. She has won a Golden Globe for her role in the drama series that opened more doors in her career, including roles in movies like Reckless Y electra.

Despite her busy on-screen schedule, Garner still finds time for her three children and her dog on the weekends, which makes them happy.

