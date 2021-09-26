Jennifer Garner, mothers day with Ben Affleck’s children

Jennifer Garner tries not to think about the story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and dedicates herself to the 3 boys

While her ex-husband Ben Affleck is more and more in love with the beautiful Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner enjoys 3 sons had by the Oscar-winning actor. The 49-year-old diva was paparazzi in Los Angeles as she left Samuel, 9 years old, in swimming training. Right after that Jennifer focused on Violet, 15, with whom he decided to devote himself to pedicure.

Dressed so casual, Jennifer Garner appeared as one mom whatever. Despite the successes and popularity, she never fails to support her 3 children born during her marriage with Ben Affleck. And with them he enjoys managing daily errands.

So the actress first made Samuel wear a wetsuit and then accompanied him in pool for the swimming course. Then she ran to pick up her eldest daughter, Violet, from school to carve out some time with her to devote to beauty. Only the little one was missing Seraphina, stayed at home.

Jennifer Garner happy mom

Jennifer Garner and Violet appeared in perfect harmony. The mother-daughter pair sat next to each other in the spa chairs and chatted through the masks as the attendants proceeded to the pedicure. For them, in short, a beautiful day with friends.

For Jennifer, looking after her 3 children is a way not to think about the very serious turn that is taking rapprochement between Ben Affleck and J.Lo. In a recent interview with the American media, the Texan actress said that “she prefers not to be involved“.

Her relations with her ex-husband are good for the sake of the boys, but the idea of ​​one family enlarged yet has not breached the heart of the Hollywood star.

