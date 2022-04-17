Jennifer Garner reaches the stage of maturity – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- We saw her as a spy sydney bristow in the series Alias and as the bewildered Jenna Rink in romantic comedy if i were 30two titles that show the talent of Jennifer Garnerwho celebrates his 50th birthday today, after the recent streaming premiere of his most recent film project, The Adam Project, where he shared credits with Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Saldana Y Mark Ruffalo.

Jennifer was born on April 17, 1972, in Houston, Texasalthough both she and her sisters grew up in Charleston, West Virginia.

“ We weren’t raising a celebrity; we were raising a daughter,” her mother, Patricia, told Southern Living in 2015 of her childhood. actress.

“ I feel very lucky to have grown up in a place where people take care of each other,” Garner said. “Community is what people want most, and it’s hard to get.”

“ My parents are just the salt of the earth,” Garner said of Patricia and William, a teacher and an engineer, respectively, on the show. Tell me More with Kelly Corriganas collected by various media.

“ My mother was so poor that it is incredible that she managed to leave. In fact, when I moved to New York after college, my mom said, ‘Jennifer, no matter what you do, it’s not going to be as important to me as it was to leave that farm,'” the actress recalled.

Of the three Garner sisters, the actress is the middle. A defining experience for her. “Being the middle sister of these three girls is the relationship that defines me more than anything else,” she told Southern Living. “More than being the mother of my children, more than being the wife of my husband, I am, above all, the Garner girl in the middle.”

After finishing high school, Garner enrolled in University of Denison to study Chemistry. “I always liked acting and exhausted all the opportunities that my hometown had to offer. I never thought it would become more than a hobby for me and when I started college I was studying chemistry,” the actress wrote. Oprah Magazine. “I was really excited that there was an acting class for beginners, so I signed up.”

The play Crimes of the Heart, she said, was the first one she read that she completely identified with, and she wanted to play one of the girls in the story. “I changed my major to theater right after that,” she recounted.

In the mid-90s, he was getting roles in television series and movies, chaining each other until his participation in the series Felicity by JJ Abramsopened the doors for him to star in Alias, by the same creator, in 2001, which gave him the final push to fame.

“ I was very southern and obsequious. And I needed a little swagger,” Garner said. to The Hollywood Reporter last year about the effect of playing Sidney Bristow, The protagonist of the series. “She was learning languages, climbing buildings and fighting with muscles that I don’t know if she had used before and she was proud of her bruises,” Abrams told the magazine.

A year earlier, he had been part of the cast of Hey, where’s my car?; in 2001, premiered Pearl Harbor already these two tapes followed Catch Me If You Canin 2002; Daredevil, in 2003; Elektrain 2005, and June, in 2007, among others. The Serie Alias It aired its final season in 2006.

The actress has her credit a Golden Globe, won in 2002 for his performance in Alias. “I have said many times to JJ Abrams, the creator of the show, that I did not know why you had chosen me for this role, I did not know why you thought I could do it … I know I was good in Hey, Where’s My Car?, but Really?”, she said amused when receiving the award. “I can’t thank you enough for believing in me and fighting for me and writing what you write.”

Garner has been nominated for the Golden Globes three more times, all for Alias, and four times for the Emmys, also for the same work. The filmography of the American actress is completed with other films such as The Dispossessed Clubof 2013; Straight to the heart, from 2015; I am Simon of 2018, and ¡Hoy Sí!, of 2021, among others.

As for her personal life, Garner has been married twice. The first, with the also actor scott foleywhom she met during the filming of Felicity, between 2000 and 2003. Two years later, Garner married another professional colleague, Ben Affleck. The relationship, during which they had three children, officially ended with the divorce petition in 2017, although they had announced their breakup two years earlier.