Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in AppleTV + The Last Thing He Told Me series

Jennifer Garner will take over from Julia Roberts in the Apple TV + miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, which focuses on complicated family relationships and mysteries to solve.

Jennifer Garner will replace Julia Roberts as the protagonist and executive producer of the miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, produced on behalf of AppleTV.

Peppermint – The Angel of Vengeance: A close-up of Jennifer Garner in one scene

As Deadline reveals, the Reese Witherspoon-produced series is based on Laura Dave’s bestseller of the same name. Jennifer Garner will replace Julia Roberts, who was forced to withdraw from the project due to a schedule problem. This is the second AppleTV + miniseries in which Garner will participate, the actress is also involved in the adaptation of Amy Silverstein’s memoir, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

The Last Thing He Told Me was created by Laura Dave with screenwriter Josh Singer. The story follows a woman who forms a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter and at the same time uncovers the reasons for her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

Ben Affleck, the tender tribute to ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Mother’s Day (PHOTO)

In an Instagram story posted after the news was confirmed, Jennifer Garner claimed that “couldn’t be more enthusiastic” to play the role :. “I can only thank Reese Witherspoon and all the writers and creators of the miniseries”.