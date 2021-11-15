Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in the Apple TV + thriller miniseries

Based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name, the drama follows a woman in search of her missing husband.

Change of protagonist in The Last Thing He Told Me, the miniseries of Apple TV + based on a novel by Laura Dave. Julia Roberts, initially involved as a lead actress as well as an executive producer, had to abandon the project due to a conflict of commitments and her role was assigned to the former star of Alias Jennifer Garner.

The plot of The Last Thing He Told Me

The project, ordered by Apple’s streaming video service in December 2020, follows a woman who forges an unexpected bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she searches for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. The author of the book herself adapted the story for TV and is co-creator with the Oscar-winning screenwriter for The Spotlight case (who is also her husband) Josh Singer. Among the executive producers there is also Reese Witherspoon with his production company Hello Sunshine.

For Garner, this is the second project with Apple, as he had already signed to star in the miniseries My Glory Was I Had Such Friends reuniting with the former executive producer of Alias JJ Abrams. Julia Roberts fans, however, can rest assured: we will see her again on TV very soon as she is among the protagonists of the Starz series on the Watergate scandal Gaslit, where he acts together with Sean Penn.