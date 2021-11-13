Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner she will be the lead and executive producer of the Apple TV + miniseries titled The Last Thing He Told Me. The series will be based on Laura Dave’s bestseller of the same name. Jennifer Garner thus replaces Julia Roberts who, originally, was supposed to be the protagonist of the story but withdrew from the project due to a scheduling problem for her next work projects.

Jennifer Garner becomes the protagonist of The Last Thing He Told Me

The script for the adaptation of The Last Thing He Told Me is created by author Laura Dave herself and Josh Singer. The series is produced by Hello Sunshine of Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Garner She will play Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected bond with Bailey, her 16-year-old stepdaughter. The woman seeks the truth about the mysterious disappearance of her husband Owen. In the acclaimed thriller book, written by Laura Dave, Hannah realizes that her husband isn’t who she always thought he was. Bailey could be the key to uncovering her husband’s true identity. The protagonist and her stepdaughter reconstruct the pieces of Owen’s identity but realize that their lives will never be the same again. The story written by Dave is a gripping and thrilling mystery. On her Instagram profile, Jennifer commented on the news of the upcoming project: “I couldn’t be more excited. I couldn’t be more grateful than that, absolutely! “.

Additionally, she thanked her friend and colleague Reese Witherspoon, writing: “I love you, lady. Thanks to Hello Sunshine, Apple TV and Laura Dave “. Jennifer Garner will produce and star in the hilarious comedy Yes Day 2, the long-awaited sequel to the hit film by Netflix Yes Day. The acclaimed actress returns to play the colorful and messy mum Allison. In the cast we will find: Edgar Ramirez And Jenna Ortega. In addition, the artist has decided to make a partnership with the Netflix platform. In fact, it will release a series of new film titles that will be interpreted and produced by Garner herself.