Alias, Jennifer Garner sends a selfie to her co-star but gets the number wrong! The hilarious exchange (Sunday 3 October 2021) The protagonist of Alias Jennifer Garner he accidentally sendto a message with selfie a stranger instead of his co-star Carl Lumbly: Here’s how it went. 20 years after the debut of Alias on TV, Jennifer Garner aka Sydney Bristow is at the search for his field partner Marcus Dixon (played by Carl Lumbly), but … wrong number. Yep, even if you’ve played a secret agent on screen it doesn’t mean you can’t have such a gaffe. The actress Jennifer Garner revealed on Instagram that he had mistakenly texted a stranger believing he had the phone number of colleague Carl Lumbly. “You know that one … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Alias, Jennifer Garner sends a selfie to her co-star but gets the number wrong! The hilarious exchange … – LaDeny_ : RT @TVTips_official: 2/2 #Alias ​​An exciting and action-packed spy story, still amazing today. In the cast, Jennifer Garner, Michael V … – TVTips_official : 2/2 #Alias ​​An exciting and action-packed spy story, still amazing today. In the cast, Jennifer Garner, Michae … – TataChips86 : September 30, 2001 …. began one of my favorites that I carry in my heart … and this series turns 20 today I’m … – _anistonx_ : jennifer Aniston aka my wife aka the most beautiful woman in the world –

Loading... Advertisements







Alias ​​Jennifer







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Alias ​​Jennifer





