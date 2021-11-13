Jennifer Garner star of The Last Thing He Told Me | TV

will replace Julia Roberts as the protagonist of the miniseries, produced by Hello Sunshine.The project is an adaptation of the novel written by Laura Dave and Reese Witherspoon’s production company will collaborate with 20th Television.

The Oscar-winning actress had to give up on the show due to other commitments.

The series is created by Dave in collaboration with Josh Singer (The Spotlight Case). At the center of the plot will be a woman who forms an unexpected bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she goes in search of the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

The Last Thing He Told Me is destined for Apple TV +, the platform Jennifer Garner will produce and perform on My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, series based on the autobiography of Amy Silverstein.

The actress will also be involved as a producer in collaboration with Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Dave and Singer.

The Last Thing He Told Me It was published in May and spent a full six months on the New York Times bestseller list, selling over 1.3 million copies.

Source: Deadline