Jennifer Garner strongly warns JLo about Ben Affleck

Taking advantage of the good relationship you have with Jennifer Lopez In the midst of his commitment to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner He issued a harsh warning to the diva from the Bronx about the alcohol problem that frustrated much of the marriage she had with the actor and producer.

“As long as he stays sober, she’ll be happy,” revealed a source close to the “Peppermint” actress, referring to Affleck’s serious alcohol problem.

According to various entertainment portals, Garner made the warning to prevent this from being a problem between the actor and the interpreter of “On the Floor”.

Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, has been happy about the commitment between the actor and JLo because all he wants is for the father of his three children to be well and continue to fulfill his parental duties.

It is not the first time that the actress talks about the problems she had in her marriage with the Oscar winner, some time ago, during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she talked about how her ex-husband’s alcoholism affected the relationship.

The actor for his part also discussed his problems with alcohol in an interview with Howard Stern last year.

“I was like ‘I can’t leave’ because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do? (…) What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, ”she said.

According to various entertainment pages in the United States, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a very good relationship, so much so that the newly engaged couple attended the 50th birthday of the protagonist of Elektra on April 17.