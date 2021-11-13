Jennifer Garner takes over from Julia Roberts

Jennifer Garner was called in to replace Julia Roberts for the lead role of The Last Thing He Told Me, the new miniseries produced by Apple TV +

We learn from Deadline that Jennifer Garner (Alias, 30 years in a second) was called to replace Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth) for the lead role in The Last Thing He Told Me, the new miniseries produced by Apple TV +. At first, Roberts had agreed to play the part on the show, but was then forced to give it up for calendar reasons.

The series starring Jennifer Garner is inspired by the novel of the same name, currently in the top position in the New York Times best sellers. Production is led by Reese Witherspoon, which in this role she has already dealt with, among other things Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies, who bought the rights to the book from author Laura Dave. Among the creators of the series there is also the Oscar winner Josh Singer (The Spotlight case, The Post). The plot of the series tells of the unlikely friendship that is created between a woman (Jennifer Garner) engaged in the search for her missing husband and her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter.

Jennifer Garner in the last period he took part in the making of the Netflix film Yes Day, published on the lo scroso platform 12 March. The next project that will see her engaged as an interpreter is instead the science fiction film The Adam Project, in which he will share the scene with Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo. Finally, Garner is also involved with the role of producer in the making of the play Family Leave, which draws inspiration from Bedtime for Mommy, the well-known illustrated novel by the American author Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

