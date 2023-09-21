Jennifer Garner took off her sneakers to give to a homeless person

USA.- Actress Jennifer Garner went viral on social media for her philanthropic work.

The famous woman demonstrated her generosity while helping a homeless man in Los Angeles, California.

Photos of her action quickly went viral and garnered many positive reactions towards the Golden Globe winner.

In a video shared on the social network, the actress can be seen approaching a homeless man and giving him a bag filled with various items.

Later, when it was discovered that the man in the wheelchair did not have shoes, Jennifer wanted to do more for him.

In the video you can see how Garner gets out of his car and then puts on some socks and then takes off his sneakers to give them on.

However, these did not fit the homeless man, so when she realized there was a paparazzi there, she walked up to him and politely asked him what size he was wearing.

“Can I buy her shoes for you?” Pointing to the man he said, according to the photographer’s report; However, he refused to pay her and gave her the tennis shoes.

TMZ noted that the person behind the camera also added items such as a blanket to his car, as well as a shirt and pants for the man.

The actress is known for her good works as in the past she has organized benefit programs to help people in need.

Even on her 50th birthday, the actress chose to organize a charity event instead of celebrating it.

Instead of partying, the actress used her house to collect food and help people in need. The charity event was attended by her boyfriend John Miller, actor Adam Scott and even Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.