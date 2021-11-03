Jennifer Garner with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the unprecedented extended family

“Jennifer Garner does not want the girlfriend of Ben Affleck you enter the life of their children “. Was summer 2018 when an insider of US Weekly revealed that between the American actress and her ex-husband’s new flame, the producer Lindsay Shookus, there was no good blood. “It has several reasons that push it not to trust herThe source added. What was underneath – assuming there was really something underneath – is not never been clarified, sure is that today things they seem change a lot of.

According to what reported by Page Six, in fact, Jennifer would gladly accepted to spend the night of Halloween in Malibu, in California, along with Ben and his newfound sweetheart, Jennifer Lopez: «They all get along well and the focus is always on for the good of the children “, writes the US portal quoting a friend of Bennifer. “Children are happy when they are together, so they have mutually agreed to do it a single group to celebrate and have fun ».

In all five children: three of the former Affleck-Garner couple, that is Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9), and two of J.Lo had it together with Marc Anthony, the twins Emme And Max (13). The paparazzi photographed the extended family for the streets of the neighborhood, during the classic “trick or treat”: on the other hand, Ben’s ex-wife, who was by his side for over ten years, she has always wanted a peaceful future for him, far from the addictions that often have him complicated life.

And since when has started dating again Jenny from the block, with whom he had had a turbulent relationship from 2002 to 2004, it seems to have found the balance. According to the reconstructions of gossip, the first messages between the two date back to last February, then they have started seeing each other: at first secretly, then – as the months go by – more and more at the light of the Sun. Until the parade on the red carpet of Venice, with the tender kiss to sanction the official start of the love story.

And a new one extended family.