Jennifer Garner wore the style of Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” for the Oscars

Jennifer Garner walked the red carpet at the Oscar awards looking like Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman”. The actress wore a dress that fans were quick to compare to the famous one from the 1990 movie.

On March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Among the highlights of the award night were the slap in the face Will Smith gave Chris Rock and the displays of affection between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Jennifer Garner wore a simple and elegant red dress

The actress of “If I had 30” did not go unnoticed either and quickly caught the attention of the followers of the Oscar awards. In social networks They soon found the resemblance of her dress to the one Julia Roberts wore in “Pretty Woman”.

Jennifer Garner, who recently starred in “The Adam Project,” attended the ceremony to introduce some of the nominees. To show off in the best way, the actress arrived on the red carpet wearing a simple and elegant red dress.

Instagram

After the actress shared the outfit she wore for the Oscars on her official Instagram account, her followers quickly filled her with compliments. “‘Pretty Woman’ vibes”, “It looks like the ‘Pretty Woman’ dress” and “Always elegant, sophisticated and sexy at the same time. Very ‘Pretty Woman’”, they commented.