Jennifer Garner’s advice for JLo in her relationship with Ben Affleck – New Woman

Jennifer Garner has made it clear her support for her ex Ben Affleck in his new engagement with JLo. To prove it, the actress sent the singer advice for their relationship to be successful, since she was married to the actor for 13 years and had three children with him.

A source close to Jennifer Garner spoke to E! news about the opinion of the famous woman about her ex-husband’s commitment and said that she is happy to know that the father of her children found love again.

He also revealed that the actress knew about the commitment long before the public Ben told her and her children before anyone else.

One of the reasons Jen is happy for Ben is because she knows that JLo has been a positive influence in the actor’s life.

One of the tips that Garner can give JLo is to support Ben’s sobriety, since his alcoholism was the reason why she divorced the famous man in 2018.

“As long as he stays sober, she’ll be happy.”

Jennifer Garner’s marriage to Ben Affleck was marked by the actor’s addictions, in addition to his infidelities that finally led them to separate.

Jennifer Garner has also decided to give herself another chance at love. The news has attracted attention, since the actress also decided to return with an ex, businessman John Miller.

A close source told In touch Weekly that the famous feels “blessed” to have him by her side.

“Jen loves John, he is super normal, a great father, successful and very handsome”

Jen’s children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel have already met their mother’s new boyfriend during his 50th birthday party. They also met John’s children.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were first announced as a couple in 2018However, after two years of relationship they separated. During the spring of 2021 they met again and resumed their relationship.

Although the actress is very happy about her new relationship, don’t think about marriagebecause he prefers to enjoy the moment with his loved ones.

For their part, JLo and Ben Affleck announced that they are engaged for the second time, Through a romantic video, the famous one took a look at her engagement ring and the moment she said yes to the actor. The news provoked thousands of reactions from her fans who assure that second chances are the best.

The singer was happy to re-engage with Ben and said it was something very special.However, unlike the first time, the couple has tried to keep a low profile during their commitment and relationship to avoid making mistakes from the past.

Previously, the couple planned to marry in September 2003but they postponed it due to excessive media attention on their ceremony. However, Jennifer and Ben ended their engagement in January 2004.