The actress Jennifer Grayformer partner of Johnny Deppshared his impressions about the trial facing the actor against the actress Amber Heardwhich already takes more than two weeks of allegations.

It is a lawsuit for defamation as a result of an opinion article signed by Heard in The Washington Post in 2018, where, without naming him, he confesses to having been a victim of physical and psychological abuse in their relationship.

“All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everyone involved.”The American told the Entertainment Tonight program.

“I just think it’s sad and I would like it to be resolved and I just wish the best for everyone”Added Jennifer Grey, a former partner of Johnny Depp, with whom he had a love affair in the late 1980s.

These days, Gray promotes his new memoir, “Out of the Corner”where he also dedicates words to his love relationship with the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

There, as reported by the morning newspaper The Independent, the interpreter narrates that in 1989 Depp proposed to her just two weeks after they met. Then, in her own concepts, she points out that the actor began to “get into trouble” and to have “bar fights and confrontations with the police”.

For now, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be paused for a week, a period in which both legal teams will report on how their proceedings are progressing.