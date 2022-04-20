Jennifer Grey: from succeeding in Dirty Dancing to feeling invisible after changing her nose

The 62-year-old actress today said she resorted to rhinoplasty on the advice of her mother Photo: Getty Images

One of the emblematic films of the 80s is without a doubt Dirty Dancingwhich in Mexico and other Latin American countries was entitled hot danceand achieved notable acceptance in the midst of the controversy suggested by the name and plot of the film that In 1987, actress Jennifer Gray starred alongside the late Patrick Swayze..

In the classic, Jennifer played “French Baby Houseman”a teenager who fell in love with her dance teacher, “Johnny Castle”, played by the also leading actor of Ghost, the shadow of love.

In the film, Jennifer drew attention for her development and also for her particular physique, but after the success of Dirty Dancing, the actress decided to undergo several rhinoplasties, aesthetic nasal operations in order to provide herself with a look that would fit better with industry beauty standards.

More than 30′ years after the premiere of Dirty Dancing, Jennifer revealed that she had friction with her co-star Patrick Swayze because she felt they were an “imposed” couple Photo: Getty Images

Far from helping her, the change in the actress meant that Hollywood made her invisible and stopped offering her roles and auditions, which caused his scarce appearance on the screen.

This was revealed by the actress to the magazine folks, in the midst of promoting her upcoming memoir out of the cornerto be published on May 3, where he will recount what he lived through in those years in which he went from commercial success to almost anonymity.

However, the 62-year-old actress does not blame the film industry, but rather reflects that she was to blame for undergoing plastic surgery, which were suggested to him at a very early age by his motheralso an actress Jo Wilder.

“I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. Is a lie. I banished myself”, he told the media.

Jennifer Gray is collaborating on a dance-related Lionsgate film whose title has not been released. The actress confirmed that it will be a continuation of the iconic 1980s film in which she starred with Patrick Swayze Photo: Vestron Pictures

Regarding her mother’s recommendations, Jennifer assured that she was not advising her with bad intentions, but was simply “pragmatic” in making her see that the physical requirements on the big screen could require an aesthetic modification.

“She loves me, she loved me, she always has, and she was pragmatic because she was like, ‘Guess what? It’s too hard to call you in for an audition. make it easier for them‘”, recalled the also actress of another classic of the time, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “And then I did and she was right. It wasn’t like ‘you’re not pretty’. It’s like, ‘guess what? If you don’t want to be an actor, that’s fine.. But if you want to be an actor…’”

Jennifer said even peers like Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her after the nose jobs Photo: Shutterstock

However, the actress, who is already participating in a sequel to Dirty Dancing soon to be released, said that before deciding to enter the operating room, she had already considered not doing so. “But when she was little she was completely anti rhinoplasty. She was like my religion,” she claimed.

Gray recalled a specific occasion from those years, after his second rhinoplasty, when his colleague Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her at a movie premiere.

“That was the first time I showed myself in public,” he recalled. “And it became ‘the thing,’ the idea of ​​being completely invisible from one day to the next. In the eyes of the world it was no longer me.

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming memoir Out of the Corner Photo: File

The actress mentioned that both her father, the actor of Cabaret Oscar Joel Gray Like his mother, they underwent a cosmetic operation in their youth to make their own way in the artistic world, however he said he understood that they were trying to “fit in”.

“I loved that my parents did it (have rhinoplasty). I understand, it was the 50’s. I understand that they were assimilating. I understood that you had to change your name, and you had to do certain things, and it just normalized, right? You can’t be gay. You can’t be Jewish. You know, you can’t look Jewish. You’re just trying to fit in with whatever the group thinks,” the New York-born 1960 uncovered in the revealing interview.

