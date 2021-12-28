Jennifer Lawrence, a return full of news

She was up to her word, Jennifer Lawrence, who announced that he wanted to take a break from acting and did it enough. The breaks are temporary, and in fact the actress has recently returned to the scene, as a star. It is in fact the protagonist, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (and other performers who make up a monumental cast) of Don’t Look Up, a satirical disaster movie on how politics in practice tackles global warming in cinemas from 8 December and then streamed on Netflix from Christmas Eve.

The Adam McKay-directed film is, to our delight, just the first leg of Jennifer Lawrence’s return.

In 2022 (in a few months), in fact, it will return to the big screen in Red, White and Water, film directed by Lila Neugebauer based on a screenplay by Elizabeth Sanders. Here, alongside Brian Tyree Henry of Atlanta, will retrace the dramatic story of an American soldier who suffers a head injury while fighting in Afghanistan. But it doesn’t stop there: right in the days of the release of Don’t Look Up, another project has been announced. Lawrence will return to work with director Adam McKay, who directed her in the film with DiCaprio.

The next project, entitled Bad Blood, should tell the story of Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of the Theranos company. The film will be a co-production of Apple Studios and Legendary Entertainment, which had bought the project in 2016 after an auction, and also involved in the production Excellent Cadaver (studio founded three years ago by Lawrence herself) and Hyperobject Industries (company of McKay born in 2019). Bad Blood will tell the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder in the early 2000s of the start-up Theranos, which promised to revolutionize blood tests thanks to a new technology. Thanks to the shares of her company, the woman had quickly become a billionaire, but was later exposed and accused of fraud by the Wall Street Journal and by the journalist John Carreyrou (from whose book, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up, the film will be made).

With three titles on the way, it certainly can’t be said that Jennifer Lawrence’s break from the cinema didn’t help her recharge. The actress explained the reasons for her temporary retirement in an interview with Vanity Fair on the occasion of the promotion of Don’t Look Up. “I wasn’t putting my soul into it as I should have,” admitted the actress during the interview, referring to the latest failures collected in recent years, by Passengers (2016) a Mother! (2017) by Darren Aronofsky, from the spy film Red Sparrow (2018) a X-Men – Dark Phoenix in 2019, in which she last played the character of Mystica. All films that were practically cut short by critics and badly received by the public as well: a negative balance that prompted Lawrence to take some time to recover from this overexposure: «It seemed to me that everyone was tired of me. Even I was tired of myself. ‘

So the actress has actually disappeared from the radar, also thanks to the pandemic, which has perhaps made the temporary withdrawal from the scene less forced. Meanwhile, word had spread that Jennifer Lawrence would be the producer and star of Mob Girl, another biographical film, this time dedicated to Arlyne Brickman, a mafia woman who later became an FBI informant. Announced in 2019 under the direction of Paolo Sorrentino, the film has become a sort of X File of which all traces have been lost. At least, until summer 2021, when the director’s name of It was the hand of God he returned to the spotlight for the film presented at the International Film Festival. In the same period, news began to circulate about a new project, still untitled, by Sorrentino starring Jennifer Lawrence as Sue Menger, legendary agent of the stars in the Hollywood of the 60s and 70s.

If there are no certainties on some of Jennifer Lawrence’s film projects, on a personal level there is instead a decidedly confirmed novelty: the actress, married since 2019 to Cooke Maroney, an art expert, is expecting a child. The pregnancy was announced along with the trailer for Don’t Look Up and right on the red carpet of the film’s premiere, Lawrence walked the runway with a noticeable baby bump.

She joked about it herself, al The Late Show by Stephen Colbert, who asked her what she did during the hiatus. “I had a lot of sex,” replied the actress, indicating the state of pregnancy.

