Jennifer Lawrence admits she lost control over her life after winning the Oscar | People

10 years have passed since the premiere of the first installment of The Hunger Games. A saga of four dystopian films headed by actress Jennifer Lawrence (32 years old) that earned her a success within the reach of very few and that broke box office records. It not only meant a boom for the production of new fantastic stories aimed at a teenage audience, it was also a leap in the film career of the performer, who was in her twenties at the time. As she became a teen star, Lawrence was also involved in smaller projects. One of them, The good side of things, a film also released in 2012, made her the second youngest actress to receive an Oscar award. A decade later, and although from the outside the actress seemed to be living the dream hollywoodianLawrence has acknowledged how he felt in the years that followed.

Immersed in the promotion of Causeway, his latest film that will be released in the coming weeks, has been honest during the presentation at the London Film Festival about the reason why he prefers to leave those years behind. The actress, who won her first and only Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2013, has confessed that he “lost a sense of control” early in his career due to his meteoric rise to fame. “Between the premiere of The Hunger Games and the Oscar I became such a great product that I felt that every step I took was the result of a great, great group decision, ”the actress was honest, according to the American magazine. Variety.

Winning an Oscar at the age of 22 was a big change in her life for her: “I always thought, when will it come to me? I don’t think I ever will…”, and she added her, “When I reflect now, I just can’t think of the next few years, [solo recuerdo que hubo] a loss of control”, which he admitted not recovering until he took a break in his career and was able to see that rise in perspective.

The break came in 2019, when Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney and decided to step back from the world of cinema temporarily. In February 2022, three years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child: Cy. Jennifer Lawrence, who had already worked with directors like Darren Aronofsky on Mother! or David O. Russell in The great American scamdecided to return to acting through the small screen, with the film don’t look upco-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and released on the Netflix content platform.

Her professional and personal life now seem to be under control: less than a month ago, the actress opened up in an interview on fashion on how her life had completely changed after motherhood: “The morning after giving birth, I felt like my whole life had started all over again. Something like ‘now is the first day of my life’. I was in love,” she assured. The actress also admitted that before becoming a mother she suffered two miscarriages: the first, during her twenties, when she had already taken off in the industry; and the second, during the filming of the film Don’t look up.

In this interview, the four-time Oscar nominee also criticized the inequality that exists in Hollywood when it comes to the salaries of actors and actresses. All this, after learning that her partner in the film and her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, charged 4.4 million euros more for the same role as her. “It doesn’t matter how much you do. Still not going to pay me as much as that guy [DiCaprio] for my vagina?