Jennifer Lawrence admits that she lost control with fame and after winning the Oscar

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most important actresses of her generation. In 2012, in her early 20s, she achieved one of her first commercial successes thanks to ‘The Hunger Games’ and she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress thanks to ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. And in a recent interview, she reflected on the fears that this quick recognition meant to her.

As part of a talk at the London Film Festival, the interpreter recalled her first successes in Hollywood, and assured: “I think I lost control of the situation a bit. Between the premiere of ‘The Hunger Games’ and winning the Oscar, I became a brand where I felt that every step was a huge group decision. When I reflect on that now, I can’t think of the next few years because it was a losing control.”.

During her work on ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, Jennifer Lawrence met Robert DeNiro, cast partner in that film. During this interview, the actress recalled how much she knew how to accompany the prestigious actor in the framework of that shoot. In this regard, she assured: “He is a warm and sweet person. Of course it’s very intimidating to be next to him, but as soon as I met him, he told me to call him Bob.”.

A few days ago, the protagonist of ‘Mother!’ she revealed a funny anecdote that she shared with De Niro, someone she considers like a father and who she regularly goes to for all kinds of advice. “He’s amazing on set. He is simply the sweetest man in the world, but he is still very intimidating. I invited him to my wedding rehearsal dinner, obviously hoping he wouldn’t come. And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he said, ‘Thank you very much,’ and left.”.

