Jennifer Lawrence admitted to being in love with a famous late night presenter

Jennifer Lawrence said her crush on Seth Meyers began when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2013, where Meyers was a student. “You were working, I didn’t know what you were doing, [but] I had a huge crush on you,” Lawrence confessed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2015. (According to Variety, Meyers was the head writer on “SNL” for more than 12 years before leaving the show in 2014 to host “Late Night”). the night.”)

The “Hunger Games” actress said she planned to make the first move with Meyers and ask him out. “Because I created this romance in my head because I’m delusional,” she explained. “So, I thought, you know what? I’m doing!” But to her surprise, she learned from one of the show’s crew members that Meyers was already engaged to his girlfriend at the time, Alexi Ashe. “She said, ‘Honey, she’s engaged,'” she said. “I was like, ‘Great. Good talk'”.

In reaction to Lawrence’s confession, Meyers assured him that he was fine, as things turned out for him in the end. “I married that lady, so it worked out,” she said. After getting engaged in July 2013, Meyers and Ashe, a human rights attorney, married in a private ceremony in Massachusetts two months later, according to People. Since then, they have welcomed three children together: eldest child Ashe Olsen, middle child Axel Strahl, and youngest Adelaide Ruth, who was born last year.