Jennifer Lawrence: after the honeymoon, the new film by Paolo Sorrentino

The honeymoon is over. In the sense that the sabbatical year that Jennifer Lawrence she took to devote herself to the preparations and then to the wedding with Cooke Maroney it’s over. The actress, in fact, is about to return to the set. With Paolo Sorrentino.

Jennifer Lawrence apparently left her husband Cooke Maroney to take care of the art gallery she works for, the prestigious Gladstone Gallery in New York. To devote himself to the… Mafia. It is said that the actress, Oscar winner for Bright side, is looking for all kinds of information on organized crime of the 50s, 60s and 70s in New York to play the role of a mobster.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld, written by Teresa Carpenter in 1992. It tells the true story of Arlyne Brickman, Mafia’s wife who turns into an informant for the FBI.

“Arlyne was the daughter of a Jewish thug with a passion for Italian men»Says Paolo Sorrentino. Who at the end of the year will direct the film and produce it together with Lorenzo Mieli (the same team behind the success of The Young Pope And The New Pope). The character of Arlyne is certainly interesting, given the adventurous and never quiet life she lived from a very young age.

An example? Apparently young Arlyne has been entertaining kids in the back seat of cars since she was 12. “She didn’t know how to be herself»Comments Sorrentino with Daily Mail. His model, explains the Italian director, Oscar winner for The great beauty, was Virginia Hill, the mafia’s fiery red-haired girlfriend Bugsy Siegel (played on the big screen by Annette Bening in Bugsy).

Away from the scene for some time now, Jennifer Lawrence thus returns to the cinema with a great leading role in a film that – beyond the subject – falls within the sphere of auteur cinema. The one, moreover, with which he began his career. Mob girl comes two years later Red Sparrow, the film where Jennifer plays a Russian spy, and three years later the big flop of Mother!, directed by the ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

