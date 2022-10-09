Jennifer Lawrence, all glamor wrapped in pearls in London

The actress has attended the presentation of her film Causeway with a net dress with embroidered pearls that has been quite a show.

Do not lavish at public events Jennifer Lawrence in recent times and you already know that she is one of the celebrities who does not share her life through social networks, so the interest in her redoubles when she appears at an event. And more if she does it with a wonderful dress, as has happened in the BFI London Film Festival.

Lawrence, who has not been to Venice or Cannes this year, although we did see her at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, has attended the London event to present her new film, Causeway. In the film, which will be released first in a selection of theaters and then, on November 4, will be incorporated into the Disney + catalog, Jennifer Lawrence takes on the role of Lynsey, an American soldier who suffers a brain injury during a mission in Afghanistan.

For the preview in London, where she was accompanied by the film’s director, New Yorker Lila Neugebauer; its screenwriter, Elizabeth Sanders; and the project’s producer, Justine Ciarrocchi, Jennifer Lawrence has chosen to wear a delicate and sophisticated design by Del Corehouse founded in Milan by Daniel Del Core.

Jennifer Lawrence in a net dress and pearls. | Vianney Le Caer / GTRES

Jennifer Lawrence, who has recently welcomed her first child, has shone with her own light in the London capital thanks to a semi-transparent navy blue long dress that stands out especially for the pearls that decorate its entire surface.

Del Core’s design is a kind of double garment: an inner one, a minimalist sleeveless dress, and an outer one, a kind of transparent layer that covers the dress and at the same time leaves it visible. It is this outer layer that is decorated with the aforementioned pearls, the same element that Jennifer Lawrence has worn in her ears.

The earrings, which are from Sydney Garber, are also the protagonists of the look because the American actress has worn her hair up for the occasion. Specifically, Lawrence has worn her brown hair naturally, and has highlighted her features with makeup in which she has focused the limelight on her lips and eyes.

To complete the very elegant style, the protagonist of The Hunger Games has carried Gianvito Rossi sandals. Get ready to see her very soon on screen with a very distant aesthetic this Hollywood diva outfit in her appearance in London because in Causewaand plays a character far removed from the status of world movie star that Jennifer Lawrence has had for years.