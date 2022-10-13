Jennifer Lawrence almost turned down one of the most successful roles of her career

The big franchises can be the starting point for many actors to become big stars. Just as the opposite can happen if they fail. The case of the saga of The Hunger Games It was an atypical case and it featured one of the great actresses of recent times.

When in 2012, Jennifer Lawrence accepted the role of Katniss Everdeen to star The Hunger Games (The Hunger Games), the actress had just received her first Oscar nomination for her performance in a 2010 independent drama called Blood ties (Winter’s Bone).

Her participation in the adaptation of the successful youth novel by Suzanne Collins would be what would launch her to world fame and put her in the eye of the big film studios. However, what few know is that Lawrence was about to reject the role of the young heroine of District 12.

Jennifer Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen in the saga

Jennifer Lawrence was not convinced that she wanted to participate in the adaptation

When the first installment of The Hunger Games went into production, the name of Jennifer Lawrence it was not what it is now. Although she came from the independent field and with an Oscar nomination, many took the time to choose the actress to be the protagonist of a literary saga that already had a solid fan base.

Despite not being a Hollywood star like he is now, Lawrence She was quite satisfied with her race. Especially since she didn’t want to become the kind of actress who grabs the headlines. That is why the actress decided to take a few days to meditate on the proposal to star The Hunger Games.

“I gave myself three days,” Lawrence recalled. “Reading the books, I knew I loved The Hunger Games, but I didn’t know if it was worth trading my life for. I’m in a quiet place right now… No one is hiding outside my house. I wanted to make sure that when I said yes I wouldn’t regret it. And I don’t regret it,” the actress said in an interview with Access Hollywood a few years ago.

The actress took a few days to think about the proposal

“I would have said no because I was scared, and then I would have been that bitter actress telling my grandkids, ‘I’m the one who turned him down,'” added Lawrence, who didn’t want to make a decision based on fear.

Jennifer Lawrence not only said ‘yes’ to The Hunger Games, but ended up starring in the four feature films that make up the saga. Her performance in these films not only received praise from fans and critics, but also became one of the most successful sagas in cinema, having grossed more than 2 billion dollars.

Lawrence’s involvement in The Hunger Games It opened great doors for her in the film industry, which placed her among the great actresses of recent times. In recent years, the actress decided to take a break from acting and thus be able to focus on her private life, away from the media and carefully planning the steps to follow in her career.

Weeks ago, Lawrence She assured that all the fame and attention received in the last decade made her feel that she had lost control over her life and her career. “Between the premiere of ‘The Hunger Games’ and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big group decision,” Lawrence said during an interview with Variety.

Back, and fully focused on her career, Jennifer Lawrence she knows what she wants and is willing to return to her roots, with smaller and more significant roles, which are the ones that she is truly passionate about.

