Jennifer Lawrence already working on the voice of her next character

The director of Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, states that Jennifer Lawrence is already working on her voice for their next film where she will direct it again, Bad Blood. Fresh from her high-profile rendition in Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence already plans to collaborate again with the film’s writer / director on another project.

Bad Blood will see Jennifer Lawrence assume the role of the founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes. Based on a book by John Carreyrou, the film will chronicle the rise and fall of the multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley startup that set out to revolutionize blood testing, but failed when Holmes was convicted of criminal fraud and conspiracy.

Jennifer Lawrence will be the first to play the disgraced businesswoman on the big screen, even though Holmes was the subject of the HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. Amanda Seyfried will also play her in an upcoming series, The Dropout, on Hulu.

In a recent interview with Insider in which he talked about his Netflix success, Don’t Look Up, McKay was asked how the film’s protagonist was preparing for their next project together, Bad Blood. Though he hasn’t heard it yet, McKay says Lawrence has already begun work on learning Holmes’ distinctly deep voice for the film.

“You know, I haven’t made him do it for me yet. He said he’s working on it. She’s about to have a baby, so I’m not going to bother her right now, but she was born to play that role. With the voice, he said he hears it. She is excited. “