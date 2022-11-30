Jennifer Lawrence also wears UGG boots as walking shoes

Not only the models resort to the ugg boots when they get off the catwalks and heels. Also Jennifer Lawrence trust the most comfortable and warm boots in the fashion industry for your winter walks with a stroller. In her last appearance on the streets of New York, the actress from The good side of things has shown its more practical side and comfy with a style starring wide pants, a sweatshirt, an anorak and the aforementioned UGG boots.

To stand out from the most prescriptive models of fashion, Jennifer Lawrence He has chosen to choose a model in greyish blue with a brown sole that, chromatically, fits more with the rest of the garments than the classic brown ones would.

©Getty Images

Is not the looks most stylish of the actress but it is one of the most replicable that she has worn. In the end, the red carpets they are great to take away looks that many of us would stick in our high school folders if we were still teenagers – and if Instagram didn’t exist -, but everyday life requires ankle boots like those from UGG and technical coats that protect us from the cold.

