Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: love story

Jennifer Lawrencethe Oscar-winning actress who has recently become a mother for the first time, with a son in common with Cooke Maroney (the man who made her believe in him love again), has one of the most beautiful anecdotes you can hear about a relationship. Find out all about the love story of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, from how they met to today. We promise you will sigh for hours.

How did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney meet?

According to the same 31-year-old interpreter, her romantic love story was born from an arranged date (in June 2018), organized without a doubt by the best matchmaker in the world. Jennifer Lawrence (who is one of the many celebrities who prefers to keep her personal life as private as possible) decided, over the years, to break her privacy rules to show off to the world how in love she is with her ideal man.

Reports indicate that Laura Simpson is largely responsible for this relationship (she wanted to introduce him to Jen a man taller than her and much less famous). It’s about my more or less than New York art gallery owner and curator Cooke Maroney.

It was in 2018 that Jennifer and Cooke Maroney met, thanks to a blind date. Courtesy

Apparently, the choice of the couple’s friend was 100% correct, since the crush between the two was almost immediate. Thus, just 8 months after meeting, they decided to get engaged in February 2019. The Hollywood actress, who was against marriage, confessed (in June of that year, in an episode of the podcast ‘Naked with Catt Sadler’ ) that if soul mates exist, surely Cooke is yours!

“I don’t know, I started with the basics. How I feel? It is nice? He is friendly? That thing about him being ‘the one’ sounds really stupid, but he is. He is the greatest person I have ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney. As soon as I met Cooke, I wanted to marry him.. We wanted to get married, we wanted to fully commit, and he He is my best friendso I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

The secret wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Immediately after the announcement of the commitmentthere was speculation about how the Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney wedding. It was originally believed that the couple he would celebrate their union in a huge and elegant party, with the innate cream of Hollywood and art. Other theories pointed to the fact that they were secretly marriedshortly before announcing his commitment.