Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, married without Instagram but with a son?

While we await the 93rd Oscar night (here all the nominations), we remember one of the most fascinating and unforgettable protagonists of the event: Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood star and newlywed of Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence | Eight years ago the Oscar for Best Actress

It was 2013. The young star, climbing the steps of the Kodak Theater to receive the Best Lead Actress statuette for Bright side, he stumbled very elegantly. Jean Dujardin And Hugh Jackman, like true gentlemen that they are, they flocked to his aid. All right, nothing broken. And the Oscar shone in his hands.

Today, eight years later, Lawrence escapes the paparazzi – as far as she is allowed – and hasn’t hit the scene since 2019, when she participated in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The mutant Mystica and the nude lesson

Among the films of the actress, born in Louisville, on August 15, 1990, the Mutant saga is certainly one of the most important. Both for the notoriety it gave her, and for the complexity of the character played. To give life to his Mystica she had to abandon all hesitation and show up naked on set, where she underwent hours and hours of makeup until she was completely blue.

Jennifer must have treasured this experience. Here’s why for Red Sparrow doesn’t seem to have had much trouble stripping in front of an entire class.

Is there a son with Cooke Maroney among Jennifer Lawrence’s new projects?

Gone are the times of Hunger Games and its unbelievable Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence has quite a few projects going on in the near future. From Don’t Look Up with Timothée Chalamet (and a red hair worthy of The Little Mermaid) to the collaboration with Paolo Sorrentino (here the official Instagram profile).

But in the meantime she basks in the arms of her new husband Cooke Maroney, married in October 2019.

While there are rumors of a pregnancy in sight, the couple strolls the streets of the Big Apple. It is in New York that Maroney works in the art gallery Gladstone Gallery. Too bad they can’t be more updated on their relationship, since neither of them has their own Instagram profile.

Lawrence has in fact repeatedly stated of don’t particularly like social media and to want to limit its use as long as possible. During the wedding ceremony he even “banned” photos and videos for fear that something might come out …