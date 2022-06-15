Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney take their baby to a rare public outing

ads

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, took their little one on a rare public outing to an Italian market in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lawrence, 31, was seen pushing her baby’s stroller as she and the 37-year-old art dealer browsed the aisles of Eataly for Italian delicacies.

“The couple seemed comfortable together and it seemed like a very normal errand,” a source told Page Six on Wednesday.

The couple dressed casually for the family outing.

The “Don’t Look Up” actress wore baggy jeans, a graphic T-shirt and white sandals, while Maroney wore chinos, sneakers and a gray Vermont sweatshirt.

Lawrence, who is known for keeping her home life out of the spotlight, told Vanity Fair last year that going to the grocery store with her husband “full [her] with great joy.”

He explained, “I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘OK, we have this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’”

Lawrence pushed the baby stroller while her husband carried the shopping bags.

The “Hunger Games” star and the art gallery owner tied the knot at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019.

Page Six exclusively reported that the pair were dating in June 2018. A source told us at the time that Lawrence’s best friend, Laura Simpson, had introduced them.

Two years later, Lawrence confirmed that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child and quietly gave birth in February.

She showed off her growing baby bump in December 2021.

Since then, the new parents have kept quiet about their baby’s first few months of life, including the gender and exact date of birth, but Ellen DeGeneres apparently dropped a hint last month.

“Now I live next door to you and I see you living in my house with a newborn baby,” DeGeneres, 64, told Lawrence during an episode of her talk show. “By the way, sometimes I hear you talking to him.”

