Jennifer Lawrence and her comeback in style

Jennifer Lawrence is a very good actress (Oscar winner at only 22 years old, for “The Bright Side”, with Bradley Cooper). And it is of an overwhelming sympathy, truly irresistible, a thousand miles away from the attitudes of many Hollywood celebrities, often totally haughty and distant.

Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, is sunny, playful, a renowned champion of gaffe and also very fond of her privacy. After the marriage with the gallery owner Cooke Maroney, despite having participated in the filming of the film “Don’t Look Up”, she really seemed to have disappeared from the radar.

No public appearances, no “stolen” photos, no misleading statements. On the other hand, the American actress (she was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 15, 1990)) has always been very careful to defend her privacy. Indeed, he told Vogue magazine in 2017: «The American public, the international public, will need a break from me. Even the aliens are annoyed ».

Now, two years after her last public appearances, Jennifer Lawrence is back. And really in style. Jennifer in fact attended the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show, very elegant and sober, with a dress with small black and white polka dots.

Welcome back, Jennifer!

(Photo Getty Images)