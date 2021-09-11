Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo di Caprio for the new Netflix movie

Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill. No, it’s not the order of arrival of some film festival or other big event from A-listers but the incredible cast fielded by Don’t Look Up, Netflix’s next production effort and new film by Adam McKay, cult director who has already signed the series of Anchorman and the multi-nominated (and awarded) Vice – The man in the shadows with an extraordinary and unrecognizable Christian Bale.

Leonardo Dicaprio RYMI / IPA

The comedy, signed by the director, will see a cast of only stars, one bigger than the other, almost in style Quentin Tarantino or Wes Anderson and the plot will focus on the most important event the world could experience: its end. According to in fact Deadline, the film will talk about the “media tour” of two astronomers, played by Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence (currently expecting her first child) who are trying to warn humanity against the arrival of an asteroid that will destroy the entire earth. All right, all beautiful except for a small detail: no one will believe him.

Jennifer Lawrence on the set of Don’t Look Up RYMI / IPA

To demonstrate the ironically grotesque tone of the film, in which Jennifer Lawrence and a breathless and sweaty Leonardo di Caprio will find themselves treated by conspiracy theorists, visionaries or directly charlatans, has arrived the first trailer in which, together with the two protagonists, stands out another extraordinary figure: Meryl Streep. In Don’t Look Up, the Oscar-winning actress will play the President of the United States of America who, while giving an audience to the two scientists, will treat them with extraordinary sufficiency, giving rise to a new interpretation-cult that seems to have its roots directly in the character of the unforgettable Miranda Priestly’s The devil wears Prada. Are you ready for this new end of the world? Decide after seeing the trailer below.