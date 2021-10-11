Jennifer Lawrence and other stars boycott Facebook and Instagram – Magazine

Rome, 16 September 2020 – They may belong to the world of cinema, music or fashion, but today’s stars all have one thing in common: they are very active on social networks. For this reason the campaign could make a lot of noise #StopHateforProfit, which has brought in folks of the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sacha Baron Cohen, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher and Kim Kardashian West to decide to mute their Facebook and Instagram profiles on September 16th. The reason is very serious and directly concerns the presidential election in the United States, which will take place in early November 2020.

Boycott social media

Countryside #StopHateforProfit it was launched in June and has now been endorsed by thousands of companies and groups fighting for civil rights, as well as by dozens of stars. The question is soon said: it is now an established fact that disinformation and fake news they have a concrete impact on the opinions of the electorate and consequently on the functioning of democracy, in the United States as in other parts of the world, including Italy. In the best of all worlds, candidates from opposing political factions should discuss real issues and propose compelling, data-driven solutions. Too often, however, the arguments put in place speak of nothing, have no basis and aim exclusively at tickling the so-called “voters’ belly”, and frequently become personal attacks.

One example among many possible: when Barack Obama and John McCain they confronted each other in the race for the White House, they spread falsehoods about the fact that Obama was not an American citizen or that he could be a Muslim in league with the terrorists. Allegations that made such a hold on a section of the Republican electorate that some people questioned McCain himself about it. Who, in a confrontation that became famous, defended his opponent by pointing out that their differences concerned political issues and not fake news:









Why do stars silence Facebook and Instagram?

The platform on which fake news has found more fertile ground is Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp and which earns billions of dollars thanks to advertisements (in turn based on the number of active users). Therefore, boycotting these social networks means hitting their chances of making a profit: on the one hand, companies do not pay to be present, on the other, the stars silence their profiles and in this way reduce the traffic brought by fans. In both cases for Facebook it is a huge damage.

Mark Zuckerberg has announced a crackdown on lying posts, but #StopHateforProfit reps believe the measures put in place are only a small part of what should be done. Hence the boycott. As Katy Perry wrote on Instagram: “I can’t stand and watch as these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts that they spread disinformation and hatred“A thought shared by other stars.