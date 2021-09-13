Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino for a film on Sue Mengers – Magazine

In the near future we will see the actress Jennifer Lawrence (‘The Hunger Games’) starring in a film directed by the director and screenwriter Paolo Sorrentino (‘The great beauty’): the two are in fact engaged in the making of a biopic dedicated to Sue Mengers, that is, one of the most famous show agents in Hollywood. According to reports from Variety magazine, a series of production and distribution studios are fighting to the sound of rises to participate in the film: the race is led by two streaming giants such as Netflix and Apple.

Sue Mengers (1932-2011) was born into a family of German Jews who emigrated to the United States in 1938 and took root here. Sue started working from the bottom up and doing a long apprenticeship: her first job was as a receptionist. Today everyone remembers her as skilled and powerful agent of show business stars: in his career he has represented the interests of big players such as Candice Bergen, Faye Dunaway, Gene Hackman, Ali MacGraw, Steve McQueen, Ryan O’Neal and Barbra Streisand.

The film that tells the story does not yet have an official title, but we know that the screenplay was written by six hands by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (authors of ‘Orange Is the New Black’) together with John Logan. The latter is the biggest name in the deck, having written films such as’ Skyfall ‘and’ Sweenet Todd ‘in his career, and has been nominated for an Oscar three times thanks to’ Gladiator ‘,’ The Aviator ‘and’ Hugo Cabret ‘.

As for Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino, the film dedicated to Sue Mengers marks their second collaboration: it is in fact in pre-production ‘Mob Girl’, starring Lawrence, directed by Sorrentino and true story of Arlyne Brickman, who became famous as the FBI informant on the illegal activities of the New York mafia. For his part, and without Jennifer Lawrence next to him, Paolo Sorrentino is ready to present the feature film ‘It was the hand of God’ during the Venice Film Festival 2021 (1-11 September), where he is in competition for the Golden Lion. .









