Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino, (perhaps) together on Netflix

A second collaboration could unite Jennifer Lawrence And Paolo Sorrentino. According to rumors leaked from the United States, the Oscars are working on a biographical film, which can return the extraordinary grandeur of Sue Mengers. An agent in Sixties Hollywood, she managed to make her way in a world dominated by men at the time, finding success, affirmation, respect. Sue Mengers represented, among others, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Joan Collins, Burt Reynolds, Steve McQueen.

And, in doing so, it is said that she never lost her simplicity: a genuineness of character that led her to establish herself as one of the most outspoken and eclectic characters of the time.

Sue Mengers was a first time, in America that was. And an unpublished biopic should tell about her, which sources say it already is disputed between Netflix and Apple TV +. Rumors speak of offers that would have already exceeded eighty million dollars, without decreeing, however, a winner. The project, currently untitled, would still be under discussion, but Jennifer Lawrence has already been confirmed as the protagonist. It should be directed by Sorrentino, who is also working on with the actress Mob Girl.

