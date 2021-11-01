Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino together for a biopic about Sue Mengers

A biopic about the famous Hollywood agent Sue Mengers. According to some important American newspapers (Deadline above all) this would be the new project, being defined, which would lead to working together Jennifer Lawrence And Paolo Sorrentino.

The protagonist of the film, whose project also interests Apple and Netflix, should therefore be Lawrence in the role of Mengers, a legendary agent with a strong personality who, in a world dominated by men at the time, managed with great success a prestigious clientele: with her Barbra Streisand, Michael Caine, Cher, Joan Collins, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunway, Gene Hackman, Steve McQueen, Sydney Lumet, Burt Reynolds and Gore Vidal have worked among others.

The direction would instead be entrusted to the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino, while the screenplay will be edited by Lauren Schuker Blum And Rebecca Angelo (Orange Is The New Black) And John Logan (Skyfall).

Sue Mengers passed away at the age of 81 in 2011, and her life had previously been turned into a play by John Logan, with Bette Midler playing the flamboyant business owner. Mengers was known for her devotion to her clients and for securing high salaries for the likes of Streisand and others. It was she who launched the young actresses of the time, including Ali McGraw, Dyan Cannon, Faye Dunaway, Candice Bergen, Cybill Shepherd, giving them strong credibility in the industry.

Lawrence will make her comeback at the end of the year in the apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, co-produced and directed by Adam McKay, also starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Cate Blanchett And Meryl Streep.