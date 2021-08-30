Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino: together on the set?

Cinema

12 August 21 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

There is no certain news but there are rumors of a possible collaboration

Jennifer Lawrence and Paolo Sorrentino they may soon work together. According to the latest news coming from the USA, the two would be grappling with a new project.

The Oscar winners would in fact be working on the biographical fin on Sue Mengers. The Hollywood agent, famous in the 60’s, and managed to make its way and establish itself in a context previously reserved only for men.

The agent represented many stars from Barbra Streisand, Cher, Joan Collins, Burt Reynolds to Steve McQueen.

A biotopic should be made on her and it is said that they are already fighting for the project Netflix and Apple Tv +.

There is talk of figures around 80 Millions of dollars, of which 20 would be destined as compensation for the actress. The screenplay for the biopic is the work of Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo And John Logan.

The latter has already worked on the writing of the 007 film “Skyfall” or the musical with Depp “Sweenet Todd”, and was nominated three times for an Oscar thanks to ‘The Gladiator’, ‘The Aviator’ and ‘Hugo Cabret’.

For Sorrentino and Lawrence this is the second collaboration as the two are struggling with “Mob Girl” film that we will soon see in theaters.