Jennifer Lawrence and Sorrentino, the biopic about Sue Mengers

In recent days, rumors have been circulating according to which Paolo Sorrentino And Jennifer Lawrence they will work together for a biopic film on Sue Mengers, one of the most famous Hollywood agents who established herself in the sixties and seventies in an industry dominated by men. This is a project with interesting premises and it seems that it is no longer just rumors, Deadline confirmed that the project is officially in the pipeline.

Who was Sue Mengers?

Sue Mengers (1932-2011) was one of the main agents of Hollywood between the Sixties and the Seventies, representing the most prominent directors and actors of those years, among which we remember Barbra Streisand, Cher, Joan Collins, Burt Reynolds, Steve McQueen, Brian De Palma, Michael Caine. Sue Mengers was able to establish itself in the film industry when it was still dominated mainly by men, establishing itself for its frankness and eclecticism.

What do we know about the biopic

Directed by biopic was entrusted to the well-known Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, now internationally renowned and winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film for The great beauty. The screenplay is signed by Lauren Schuker Blum And Rebecca Angelo (Orange Is The New Black), with John Logan (Skyfall). The latter, creator of the series Penny Dreadful and Oscar nominee for screenplays de Gladiator, The Aviator And Hugo Cabret, has previously written about the character of Sue Mengers, dedicating a play to her on Broadway in 2013, starring Bette Midler and entitled I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers.

Not only John Logan, but other authors have also attempted in the past to tell the story of Sue Mengers. The documentary maker Morgan Spurlock he had set to work on the biopic of the Mengers in 2016, inspired by the biography written by Brian Kellow Can I Go Now: The Life of Sue Mengers, Hollywood’s Superagent, however, the project never went through.

Will Jennifer Lawrence be there?

The names of the director and screenwriters are now a certainty, doubts remain regarding the participation of the actress Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Sue Mengers. We know that his production company, Excellent Cadaver, is involved in the making of the project, and the rumors about her starring role now seem quite certain. In this case it would be the second collaboration between Jennifer Lawrence And Paolo Sorrentino, which are already working together on another title on Arline Brickman, exponent of the New York mafia and then informer of the FBI. The film in question is called Mob Girl, based on the novel of the same name, winner of Pulitzer Prize Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld (1992), by Teresa Carpenter.

Loading... Advertisements

As soon as the news of this project emerged, a real battle was unleashed as to who will be the first to be able to secure the distribution of the title, disputed mainly among the giants of streaming Netflix And Apple TV +. It is rumored that the offers have reached the figure of 80 million dollars, of which 20 million would be allocated to the remuneration of Jennifer Lawrence, however, it appears that the offer has been rejected and now it is said that the figures offered revolve around 95 million dollars, we do not yet know who will manage to win the title.

Recall that for Netflix it is certainly a more fortunate period than for Apple TV +, whose catalog in comparison seems to be thinner, thanks to the fact that it is a younger platform. For its part, the streaming giant will soon have two other titles respectively with Jennifer Lawrence And Paolo Sorrentino.

Jennifer Lawrence will co-star, alongside Leonardo Dicaprio, in the new film by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up: black comedy that tells of two astronomers who discover a meteor that is about to hit our planet. The two thus begin a media tour to warn the world population but will have to face the public’s disbelief. This is a highly anticipated film, especially considering the big names in the cast, made up almost exclusively of very established stars such as Meryl Streep And Cate Blanchett, and whose release is scheduled for next year on Netflix.

Also Paolo Sorrentino will land up soon Netflix with It was the hand of God, a new drama that will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September, and which is scheduled to be released both on the streaming site and in cinemas by the end of 2021.

The project on Sue Mengers it looks really interesting. We are already aware of the talent of Paolo Sorrentino directing and acting skills of Jennifer Lawrence, winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook, so we are quite optimistic about this new film, especially considering the clash between streaming platforms, which already lets us guess the scope of the project and the trust placed in the hands of the big names at work behind this title.