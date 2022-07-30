Jennifer Lawrence and the most flattering crochet ensemble

The outfits by Jennifer Lawrence to wear with elegance and comfort the rigors of the New York summer quickly become an inspiration for her thousands of followers. The actress has shaped a particular style in which neutral tones, classic-inspired basic garments and quality fabrics are the main protagonists. His last great success of hers? A skirt and top with crochet details that has everything it takes to become the favorite ensemble of summer 2022.

Actress born in Indian Hills opted for a two-piece in beige with a flattering silhouette: square neckline (one of the favorites of the insiders this summer), wide straps, fitted bodice and long flared skirt. But the most striking part of the design was in the crochet details in some of the strategic areas of the design: straps, neckline, waist and bottom of the skirt.

A design that is the perfect option for those who do not want to give up the crochet trend but do not dare with garments made entirely of this fabric. Lawrence pulled off a standout look with accessories: brown leather flat sandals, a navy Dior bag, and tortoiseshell rectangular-framed glasses.

With this look, Jennifer Lawrence claims crochet as an option that adapts to all styles, not just the most casual or carefree. Although she has chosen to make this ensemble a daytime option for a look urban off-road thanks to flat sandals, it can also be transformed with strappy heeled sandals and a bag special in an ideal alternative for the night.

Crochet garments have become one of the great trends this spring-summer. Elevated to the category of essential fabric of the summer season, not only stars in some of the viral dresses of these months, but also pants and top sets, skirts, bags and even scarves, contributing to the look that summer vibe with a twist boho capable of putting us in a good mood and conveying that we are in the most relaxed season of the year. Can you ask for more from a garment?

