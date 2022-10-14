Jennifer Lawrence and the most spectacular dress with pearls and cape

The season of film festivals has begun and thanks to them we can see actresses and actors in their best clothes, something that helps us to detect which are the trends that are really going to have a great reception at events (and even on the street) . These events are also a date attended by faces that are difficult to see in any other way. This is the case of Jennifer Lawrence, who in recent times has not lavished herself too much in front of the media cameras.

David M BenettGetty Images

The actress, who since the beginning of her career has been known for her flattering choices on the red carpet, has arrived at the London Film Festival to promote his new work, Causeway. This project will be released in select theaters and then, on November 4, it will be available to all Disney+ subscribers. During the footage you can see the actress playing Lynsey, a soldier who suffers a brain injury during a mission in Afghanistan.

Dressed much more elegantly than her character, the interpreter has stepped on the red carpet dressed in a look which proves that you are very aware of trends most current and that does not lose sight of those that, although they already have some experience and have been with us for months, work for her. This has been demonstrated by her in her last public appearance.

David M BenettGetty Images

the protagonist of The Hunger Games has chosen a design by the Del Core firm that is made of a navy blue fabric studded with pearls. It is a navy blue dress, long cut to the armhole, which accentuates the lengthwise dimension of the actress. The garment incorporates a translucent cape – and Jennifer Lawrence wore a semi-transparent dress on the red carpet – made of a mesh fabric and decorated with more pearls that falls from her shoulders to her feet. In this case, the cape covers both the front and back of the dress, making it very flattering.

The detail of the cape is a novelty of the season, a trend that we are seeing especially in guests since it allows access to religious ceremonies complying with dress code. On the other hand, we must not forget that the cape is the favorite outerwear of the royals. And not only that, for slightly less formal occasions, shops low cost such as Zara are adapting the layer structure to traditional garments such as jackets or dresses, giving rise to interesting hybrids.

David M BenettGetty Images

The dress gives the actress an ethereal appearance thanks to the great movement of the cape, however, it incorporates a detail that avoids the unwanted bag effect. And it is that this type of long layers until the feet can favor the sensation that the body is perceived as a single block, blurring the curves. Nevertheless, in this case the design has a waistband that highlights this area of ​​the body gently emphasizing the curves of the artist.