Jennifer Lawrence and the other stars in the front row at Paris Fashion Week

After a year and a half of digital presentations and hybrid shows, the magic of Haute Couture is finally back to make people dream even live: of course, the new creative ways – from the cinematic medium to gaming platforms – with which the fashion houses have tried to tell their collections have often been noteworthy. But, let’s face it, for the lucky ones who can watch the fashion shows and enjoy every luxurious tailoring detail live, the comparison is nowhere near.

And here it is, with the Paris Fashion Week dedicated to high fashion and inaugurated on July 5th with the debut of Pieter Mulier from Alaïa, catwalks and satellite events are back as well as celebrity.

Many international stars welcomed by the Ville Lumière on the occasion of the fashion shows (and not only), from the exclusive dinner of Louis Vuitton, where they were guests, among others, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Diane Kruger, to the most glossy front rows: Chanel, where photographers have immortalized the Monegasque royal Alexandra from Hannover, actress Daisy-Edgar Jones and director Sofia Coppola, And Christian Dior, where they made their return to the spotlight Jennifer Lawrence, Monica Bellucci, Jessica Chastain and not only.

But what makes people talk is above all the presence, a little disturbing of Kanye West in the front row from Balenciaga, on the occasion of the return of the label designed by Demna Gvasalia to Couture, with a show that has conquered even the most refined and demanding palates.

But which outfits will celebrities have opted for, on the occasion of this long-awaited and ultra-glamorous “return to normal”? In the gallery, all the photos – and of course, the looks – of the international guests at the Haute Couture fashion shows of the Fall / Winter 2021-22 season.

READ ALSO

Pieter Mulier’s debut from Alaïa is a love letter to the late designer

READ ALSO

Cannes 2021: dresses, looks and photos of all the stars of the Festival