Jennifer Lawrence and the terrible filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet: “They made me crazy”

Jennifer Lawrence states that the filming of Don’t Look Up they have been a real one “Personal challenge”

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she was in trouble while filming Don’t Look Up, along with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet. During a recent appearance at the The Late Show by Stephen Colbert the actress recalled a particular moment on the set of the Netflix movie in which DiCaprio and Chalamet “They made me crazy”. Describing the day in question, Lawrence said: “Timothée was just thrilled to be out of the house [dopo il lockdown]. I think it was like his first scene. And Leo had chosen a song to listen to in the car [nella scena sono tutti e tre in macchina ndr] and it would say things like ‘You know, this song is about blah, blah, blah.’ It was hell that day “.

However, the actress admitted that it was a real pleasure to work with the two actors and all the rest of the cast which, remember, is really impressive and includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry. The Netflix comedy directed by Adam McKay marks Jennifer Lawrence’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus from the stage. The actress is currently expecting her first child, with husband Cooke Maroney. In the film Lawrence and DiCaprio play two astronomers struggling with the end of the world. The two are forced to travel throughout the United States to warn the population of the arrival of a giant meteor. Don’t Look Up will arrive on Netflix on December 24, 2021.

