Jennifer Lawrence and the theft of nude photos: an incurable trauma

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed how, years later, the theft of nude photos is still a source of suffering for her

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence returned to talk about the theft of some of her private photos which took place in 2014. For the actress, the publication of her images was an authentic act of violence. In this regard, he declared: “Anyone can go and look at my naked body without my consent at any time of the day. Someone in France re-released them recently. My trauma will exist forever“.

During the back and forth, Jennifer Lawrence also talked about her relationship with Harvey Weinstein and of the fact that, on two occasions, his lawyers tried to use his words to defend him from allegations of harassment and violence. Regarding the manufacturer, he said: “Harvey’s victims were women who believed he would help them. Fortunately, when my career crossed with Harvey’s, I was on the verge of winning an Academy Award. I had been cast for The Hunger Games. Therefore I avoided that specific situation“. He finished his comment by stating that: “gaining power quickly saved me“.

Jennifer Lawrence’s latest actor effort is Don’t Look Up, a science fiction comedy that deals with current issues such as the relationship between science, media and institutional powers. To support it on stage, there are Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and tons of other Hollywood stars. The film was directed by Adam McKay (Vice – The man in the shadows, The big bet), who also took care of the screenplay. The feature film will be available on demand on Netflix starting with the next one December 8.

Read also Jennifer Lawrence on the salary gap between her and Leonardo DiCaprio: “It is inconvenient to ask for more money”