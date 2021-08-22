News

Jennifer Lawrence: Apple will distribute the film about Sue Mengers directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Apple has been awarded the rights to distribute the film with Jennifer Lawrence, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, which will tell the life of Sue Mengers, legendary agent of the stars.

The new film directed by Paolo Sorrentino which should have as a protagonist Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Sue Mengers, the famous Hollywood star agent, it will be distributed by Apple.
According to what he declares Deadline the details of the agreement have not yet been defined and Netflix would have missed the opportunity to win the feature film.

Venice 2017: Jennifer Lawrence on Madre's red carpet!

Sue Mengers, a role that should have been entrusted to Jennifer Lawrence, was the legendary agent with a strong personality who managed a prestigious clientele that included stars such as Barbra Streisand, Michael Caine, Cher, Joan Collins, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunway, Gene Hackman , Steve McQueen, Sydney Lumet, Burt Reynolds and Gore Vidal.
Mengers died at the age of 81 in 2011. Her life had already been the basis of a play with Bette Midler in the title role.

The screenplay for the feature film is written by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan. Erik Feig and Justine Polsky are expected to be involved as producers along with Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Lawrence.


