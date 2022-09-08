Jennifer Lawrence assured that she does not have sexual relations with people who are not politicians

The actress Jennifer Lawrence is committed to the political life of the United States and for this reason he has decided not to get involved with people who are not interested in political issues, he even assured that avoid having sexual intercourse with compatriots who show a disinterested attitude on the subject.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I do not can. I’m sorry, I’m just letting loose, but I can’t have sex with people who are no longer political,” said the Oscar winner in an interview for Vogue magazine, which will be the cover of the month of October.

Lawrence, 32, pointed out the importance that American citizens have to take with political issues since the situation is too serious, and it is even killing people.





The actress explained that she grew up in a Republican home; however, she has not been able to accept the idea that donald trump became president of the USA winning the elections HillaryClinton.

“It breaks my heart because America had to choose between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they said, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise,'” he said.





Politics has divided his family

But the political issue has also been a sensitive issue that fractured her family due to the conflicting points of view among its members, a situation that the actress has worked to be more understanding and accept different opinions.

“I’ve worked really hard over the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they get is different. Their life is different.”





