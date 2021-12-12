Jennifer Lawrence: Best Oscar-winning Actress Movies

In 2013 it became the second youngest actress to ever win an Oscar. Before that, she stood out in Hollywood for her spontaneity, her optimism and her genuine indifference to people’s judgment. Today Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous actresses in the world of international entertainment, despite coming from an “off” period in which she was able to dedicate herself to her family and herself.

Waiting for her to become a mother, let’s discover some of the Jennifer Lawrence film that it is impossible to get lost and that everyone should see, at least once.

Here are the best films from Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Among the films they see Jennifer Lawrence protagonist, The positive side it is perhaps one of the most significant. Not surprisingly that’s also what allowed her to win the coveted Oscar statuette – fall on the attached stairs. The story is that of a couple of survivors: Pat lost his entire life following an acute episode of bipolar disorder, which emerged after discovering his wife’s infidelity; Tiffany is a young woman who, after her husband’s death, has decided to hang out (and sleep) with as many men as possible.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper are one unusual as well as magnificent couple in this film directed by David O. Russell, praised by both audiences and critics alike. The actress will return to collaborate with the director also in American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving and in Joy.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Released on Netflix in December 2021, Don’t Look Up marks the Jennifer Lawrence is back on the scene after a long period of absence. Alongside her in Adam McKay’s film also Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Rob Morgan. In the film, Lawrence is one astronomy student, Kate Dibiasky, which discovers a asteroid arriving with Earth’s trajectory. Impact expected within six months. She and her professor (DiCaprio) will start a fight against time to try to sensitize the world to the imminent danger.

Lawrence’s main concern in this film was not to be a “burden” for Meryl Streep, who nevertheless had nothing but praise and flattering words towards her colleague:

“[Jennifer] she is a bold and carefree actress, a person whose gift of acting is palpable both on her skin and in her being. It makes it swirl in the air of the room when it’s there. “ – Meryl Streep

X-Men Trilogy (2011 – 2019)

Impossible not to mention the “new” X-Men trilogy, led by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, without also naming the amazing Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Mystica. So good as to make it impossible to mention just one of the films in the trilogy that saw her as the protagonist.

Mystica is one of the central mutants in the evolution of the history of the X-Men as we know them. Faithful ally and friend of Charles Xavier, then turns against him when he realizes he has a greater affinity with Magneto’s ideas for the future of mutants. A beautiful interpretation, from the first to the last shot.

Hunger Games Saga (2012 – 2015)

Although Mr. Beaver directed by Jodie Foster can be said to be the first international film to have given the boost to Jennifer Lawrence’s career, it is certain that the saga of Hunger Games and the Katniss Everdeen’s role made her a real heroine internationally. The saga is set in a dystopian world with 13 districts. Each year, two representatives from each district are called upon to compete in a series of death-defying challenges until only one of the 24 participants survives.

One of Jennifer Lawrence’s most memorable roles, certainly among the most intense.

American Hustle (2013)

Second collaboration between David O. Russell and Jennifer Lawrence in a film. The film – it got well 14 Oscar nominations, without however winning even a statuette – he says, drawing inspiration from real events, the FBI operation Abscam. The goal was to unmask, towards the end of the 1970s, the corruption that was gradually taking hold in the United States Congress and other US government organizations.

The actress plays the wife of the protagonist, Rosalyng Irving, a woman determined and determined to get what she wants. Among the nominations received by the film there was, in fact, also the one for Best Supporting Actress. In the film we find once again Bradley Cooper, with whom he had collaborated in 2012 a The positive side, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Robert De Niro.

Red Sparrow (2018)

One of the biggest box office hits of 2018, grossing over $ 151 million worldwide against a production cost of around $ 70 million, Red Sparrow see Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian spy. The story is taken from the book of the same name byformer CIA agent, Jason Matthews, which has received excellent reviews on both a literary and “technical” level, regarding the CIA techniques used.

Red Sparrow, which at times recalls the story of the Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff, is a spy movie with exotic features. Dominika Egorova, former dancer, is recruited by a spy program Sparrow, in which he learns as much to seduce as to kill his own prey. Of course, when one of her targets becomes more than just a mission, everything is turned upside down and upset and the girl will have to choose between fidelity and courage. In the film with her also Jeremy Irons and Joel Egerton.

Joy (2015)

Inspired by the royal history ofItalian-American entrepreneur Joy Mangano, the film with Jennifer Lawrence is naturally a biopic with a dramatic tone with a woman at the center who tries to juggle her career, friends, affections and the desire to do better and better. For the uninitiated, Joy was theinventor of the self-wringing mop, Miracle Pop, which in the early 2000s brought her earnings of nearly $ 10 million.

The film Joy Report third, successful collaboration between Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert Dand Niro with director David O. Russell, who had previously directed them both The positive side And American Hustle. Winning team doesn’t change, right? Yes and no: despite excellent reviews from critics and audiences, the film got few awards. There nomination for Best Actress it was not long in coming, however.

