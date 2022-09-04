Jennifer Lawrence bets on being a trend in the world of hairdressing

One of the most iconic celebrities on the red carpet is, without a doubt, the actress Jennifer Lawrence. However, despite the fact that she has not been able to dazzle with a gala look in recent months due to the birth of her first child last February, the protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ has established herself as one of the queens of street style in this summer season. In recent days, the actress has been photographed on several occasions while enjoying a walk through the streets of New York with her husband, the gallery owner Cooke Maroney, wearing fresh and comfortable outfits that have become a trend among lovers of the floaty skirts and jeans wide leg Y baggy. However, in addition to being a fashion icon, the actress has led trends in the world of hairdressing with his new style Pre-Raphaelite XXL mane.



Jennifer Lawrence

Although we can all recognize the court Bob by Jennifer Lawrence was one of the most sought after hair trends in 2013 and 2018, the truth is that her new long and carefree hair gives her a bohemian air very flattering for the summer season, since you can play with textures without having to keep it totally smooth. Currently, the actress decided to let her hair grow to the height of her waist, while she dries it completely in the air so that she can natural waves be the protagonist in this trend, thus creating a look that could perfectly belong to that of an ethereal muse from a Sandro Botticelli work.

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the Pre-Raphaelite trend that triumphed at the MET Gala 2022

At the last gala of the MET, several celebrities opted for a pre-raphaelite aesthetic to summon the Gilded Glamor from Hollywood, where long, lustrous hair with water waves turned celebrities into authentic artistic muses: Kaia Gerber, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Phoebe Dynevor were some of the celebrities who evoked the renaissance period with their gala looks. Nevertheless, Jennifer Lawrence has shown how to wear this look on a daily basis and with a minimum level of difficulty.

The only thing needed to recreate the look of Jennifer Lawrence is to have one long and voluminous hair (you can also use extensions if you have short or very fine hair) and a product to style your hair that provides a casual and natural look. Some salt spraya texture mist or a curl activator are the best options to create these water waves. In fact, this trend will favor all the people who usually have frizz in the hair, since this natural frizz will give the hair more volume. Plus, this look is very low-maintenance and requires no heat, so it won’t damage the hair strand. In this way, the actress of ‘Don’t look up’ has made fashionable a hairstyle that is easy, flattering and affordable.