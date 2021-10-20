Jennifer Lawrence, biography of the Oscar-winning actress

Beautiful, beautiful and highly regarded in the world cinema scene. Although she has not yet turned thirty, Jennifer Lawrence has already been an established and successful actress for some years now, with a resume that is the envy of many. Magazine Rolling Stone he defined her, in 2012, “the most talented young actress in all of America” ​​and in fact the awards and accolades received by the actress in recent years leave room for few doubts. Let’s see, then, how Jennifer Lawrence’s career began and what are the fundamental stages of her success.

Jennifer Lawrence, biography of the actress

Born and raised in the Indian Hills neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky, Jennifer Lawrence is the third child – Ben and Blaine are older brothers – of Karen Koch and Gary Lawrence, owner of the construction firm Lawrence & Associates. As a child she acted in the local theater and was passionate about sports, especially basketball, field hockey and softball. At the age of 14 she decides to pursue a career as an actress, leaving there Kammerer Middle School of Louisville in favor of home education, and moves to New York to fulfill his dream. Before that, however, she worked as an assistant nurse at her mother’s summer camp for children in Kentucky.

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, filmography initial

In New York she is discovered by a photographer walking down the street with her mother at the age of 14. He began his career starring in the TBS series The Bill Engvall Show and participates in television productions such as Cold Case – Unresolved crimes, Medium And Detective Monk. 2008 is a particularly prolific year: he arrives on the big screen with the film The Poker House, Garden Party And The Burning Plain – The border of loneliness, debut film by Guillermo Arriaga. The performance in the latter film earned her the Marcello Mastroianni Prize at the 65th Venice International Film Festival.

Jennifer Lawrence, successful film

In 2010 he appears in the film A cold winter and her work is recognized by critics internationally, receiving nominations for the Oscar and for the Golden Globe Awards for best actress. She was also nominated for an Academy Award in the “Best Actress” category on January 25, 2011, becoming the third youngest actress to be nominated. In 2011 he took part in the comedy Mr. Beaver with Jodie Foster and Mel Gibson, participates in melodrama Like Crazy and interprets Mystica in the movie X-Men: The beginning.

Also in the same year, she is asked to play Katniss Everdeen in the film Hunger Games, alongside Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Lenny Kravitz. Although intimidated, she decides to accept and the film, released in 2012, grossed $ 152.5 million in three days. In the same year he starred in the horror film Hates – House at the End of the Street by Mark Tonderai and then starts working on the film The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire, adaptation of the second novel in the trilogy by Hunger Games.

Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role

In November 2012 she played a widow in the film The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook by David O. Russell, an adaptation of Matthew Quick’s novel of the same name, in which Lawrence works with Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, receiving not only the Academy Award, but also the Golden Globe and other accolades. Let’s not forget that Jennifer Lawrence was just 21 at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence, Hunger Games and not only

Returning to Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence spends three days trying to decide whether to accept the script. She thinks of rejecting the offer, not feeling up to it, but her mother convinces her to accept. After filming the first and second episodes of the saga, he plays a supporting role in the drama American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving by David O. Russell, playing the wife of a crook (Christian Bale), for which she wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress and a third Academy Award nomination.

In 2016 it appears again in X-Men: Apocalypse and in sci-fi Passengers. In December 2015 he received his fourth Golden Globe nomination thanks to the film Joy, in which she plays the Italian-American housewife who patented the mop for cleaning floors. He then won the award in January 2016, also receiving his fourth Oscar nomination. In 2018 she plays Dominika Egorova, a former dancer enlisted to become a spy by the secret services, in the thriller Red Sparrow, and in 2019 takes part in the sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse.

Courtesy Eagle Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence, boyfriend and private life

In 2017 he starred in the horror film Mother! directed by Darren Aronofsky, with whom Lawrence became engaged in September 2016. The actress is also very active socially: during the Christmas holidays she regularly visits the Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, to assist and comfort the children hospitalized there, but not only. In 2015, in fact, he visited the Shriners Hospital for Children while shooting a film and in February 2016 he donated 2 million dollars to open the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Since May 2018 she has been in a relationship with Cooke Maroney, art expert at New York’s Gladstone Gallery.

