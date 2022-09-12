Jennifer Lawrence Calls RHOBH’s Erika Jayne ‘Evil’ Amid ‘Boring’ Season 12

Read the article

For her part, the Chicago interpreter has continued to maintain her innocence amid legal troubles. However, it’s not just her ongoing legal battles that have left viewers feeling uneasy.

In a July episode, Jayne yelled at him Garcelle BeauvaisThe 14-year-old son, Jax, to “fuck off” his mother’s birthday party and flirted with Garcelle’s eldest son, Oliver, 31. He later apologized for the incident.

The “Pretty Mess” singer told Us Exclusively in May that she’s not proud of her behavior this season of Real Housewives.

“Well, look, I’ve been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and antidepressants, which I didn’t know would make you so drunk and it did,” Bravo’s personality said at the time. “I have no problem and lesson learned and we continue. I mean, are you going to see a moment where, you know, you’re probably going to be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yes. I mean, that was me.”

She continued, “At the time, it was really hard because there were times when I didn’t want to get out of bed, more than times, there were days and you have to do that. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties and some of these women are kind of boring. so you have a drink [and then] you have another drink And then you’re like, ‘Where am I?’ So, you know, it’s not like she was drinking much. It’s just that he was drinking while he was on medication.”

