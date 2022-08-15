Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her 32 years of life; three curiosities about the actress

The world-renowned actress for being the protagonist of the saga of ‘The Hunger Games’ (2012-2015): Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her 32nd birthday. She was born on August 15, 1990 in the city of Indian Hills, in the state of Kentucky, United States. Known three curiosities about his career and personal life.

According to Canadian journalist Johanna Schneller, Jennifer Lawrence had problems with her mother for wanting to pursue acting. However, she landed her first roles in commercials and on television shows.

He does not have an account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

In January 2022, Jennifer Lawrence was interviewed by Stephen Colbert on his program “The Late Show”, where she said that she does not use social media apps much, arguing that she is not good with cell phone use and technology. “I can’t really keep up with emails, which is why the idea of ​​Twitter is so unthinkable to me,” he admitted.

He also revealed that although he does not have a verified account on these networks, she watches a lot of content on TikTok, although she does not make content for the platformhe does have an obsession and spends part of his time watching videos on this social network.

In X-Men I hated being ‘Mistyque’

Jennifer Lawrence played the mutant ‘Mistyque’ in three films of this saga: X-Men: First Generation (2011); X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014); X-Men: Apocalypse (2016); and Dark Phoenix (2019). In an interview for Entertainment Weekly she said that what she ‘hated’ about her character was the time they took to characterize her.

He spent about eight hours to apply Mystique’s signature blue makeup. For Lawrence this was a tiresome process. However, for the ‘Days of Future Past’ tape of the X-Men saga, they no longer took up so much time, only three hours.

‘Causeway’ his new movie

The winner of an Oscar for best actress in ‘The Games of Destiny’ (2012), will participate in the film ‘ Causeway ‘, which will be released in September during the Toronto International Film Festival. This film has been rated R (for mature audiences) for drug use, language and sexual references.

Jennifer Lawrence will also produce the film, in coordination with Justine Polsky. And actor Brian Tyree Henry will co-star.