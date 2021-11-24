Jennifer Lawrence comments on the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio was paid more than her for Don’t Look Up

You may have won the Academy Award three years before your co-star, but if you’re a woman you’ll still get paid less.

That’s what happened to Jennifer Lawrence, which had a lower compensation compared to his co-star Leonardo Dicaprio to star in Don’t Look Up, the new distaster comedy, written and directed by Adam McKay, due out at Christmas.

In JLaw’s new cover story for Vanity Fair, it is revealed that the actress earned $ 25 million for his work in the film, while Leo received $ 30 million in compensation.

The piece points out that Jennifer earned 83 cents to one dollar of Leo’s salary, which aligns with statistics showing that women who worked full-time in 2020 earned 82.3% of what they earned. the men.

Jennifer’s reaction to this information? Like a great lady.

“Yes I saw it”Commented the actress a VF referring to the articles published last summer on the inequality of compensation. “Look, Leo brings more box office than me. I am extremely lucky and happy with my arrangement“.

But then she spoke frankly about other situations in which she found herself:

“But in other situations, what I’ve seen – and I’m sure other women in the business world have seen too – is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to ask for equal pay. And if you question something that looks unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.“.

Despite his words, JLaw has the same reputation as DiCaprio. And we repeat, she won the Oscar in 2013 at just 23, he in 2016 at 42, but maybe it doesn’t count, right?

Here, we tell you everything about Don’t Look Up, which has a star-studded supporting cast with Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet and many more.

